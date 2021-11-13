'Was Worried Whether I Would Hate my Body After Vamika's Birth': Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma has opened up about how women are constantly pressurised by society to look a certain way when they are pregnant or after giving birth. The actor also spoke about how she was worried she would hate her postpartum body.
In an interview with Grazia Anushka said, "Only a week back I was telling a friend how scared I was of the pressure that’s thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and definitely after they’ve had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?”
She added, "My body’s not as it used to be; it’s not as toned as it was. I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look. I remember showing Virat some old photos of mine, and talking about how nice I looked back then and he said, ‘You know, this is what you do. You look at these pictures in hindsight and say you were looking so nice. But when I tell you in the moment that it’s a great picture, you say aah it’s okay’”.
The actor also told the publication that she doesn't scrutinise her photos the way she used to before.
Anushka and Virat welcomed a daughter, Vamika, in January this year.
