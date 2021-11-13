'Was Worried Whether I Would Hate my Body After Vamika's Birth': Anushka Sharma

She added, "My body’s not as it used to be; it’s not as toned as it was. I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that ‘perfect body’. I’ve realised that it’s a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look. I remember showing Virat some old photos of mine, and talking about how nice I looked back then and he said, ‘You know, this is what you do. You look at these pictures in hindsight and say you were looking so nice. But when I tell you in the moment that it’s a great picture, you say aah it’s okay’”.

The actor also told the publication that she doesn't scrutinise her photos the way she used to before.

Anushka and Virat welcomed a daughter, Vamika, in January this year.