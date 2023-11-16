'Was Part Of Film Scene, Mistook Him For Crewman': Nana Patekar On 'Slap' Video

Patekar said in Hindi, "A video went viral in which I was seen slapping a young man. It was supposed to be a sequence of a film that I am shooting. We had done the rehearsal once. In the scene, a young man was supposed to come up to me and say, 'Hey, old man, will you sell your hat?' You can see in the video that I am wearing a hat. After that, I am supposed to slap him and say 'Behave yourself. It's not the right way of talking.' Then he runs away. The director wanted us to rehearse it for one more time. I was about to begin when this man (seen in the video) came in front of me."

The actor added, "I didn't know who the man was, I thought he was someone from our team. Later, we found out that this man was different. We tried to find him but he ran away. One of his friends probably shot the entire thing. I haven't ever turned down any fan who has asked for photos. This incident happened by mistake. I don't know where this man came from. If there's any misunderstanding, please forgive me."

Patekar concluded by saying that he will ask for an apology in person if the young man comes in front of him.