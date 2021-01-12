Vivek Oberoi's Brother-in-Law Arrested by Bengaluru Police

The Kannada film industry has been under the scanner of the police for drug-related offences after the police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed an international drug trafficking racket in multi-city raids in August 2020.



The CCB police had issued a lookout notice for Aditya and two other accused who were on the run since 21 September. Aditya, instead of seeking bail from the court, had approached the High Court seeking the cancellation of the FIR lodged against him.



The CCB has now successfully nabbed Alva and Kannada film producer Shivaprakash Chippi in a gap of just two days while they are yet to nab Sheik Faazil—another prime accused in this case—who is also said to be on the run. He is suspected to be a hawala operator who was funnelling funds to a well oiled drug supply chain for high-profile events.



The CCB claimed that they have visited Assam, West Bengal and Goa among other places to search for the accused who are on the run.



So far, the CCB has been able to gather electronic evidence against most of these accused. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering case against the accused persons in the Sandalwood drug case.



The ED sources said that the actors had assets worth more than they could have procured based on their income. The ED told the NDPS court in Bengaluru that it suspects the accused funnelled money procured by distribution of drugs.