Vishal & Shekhar To Compose Music for SRK-Starrer 'Pathan'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vishal Dadlani has taken to Twitter to announce that he and Shekhar will be composing songs for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. This is the first time an official announcement has been made about the movie. SRK is yet to release a statement.
"No number from the past matters, no number in the future is too big! The whole world is waiting to watch @iamsrk. More importantly, we're all working towards a kickass film with great songs!", Vishal tweeted.
Shah Rukh Khan fans are excited that the actor will finally be seen on the big screen. “King is back,” wrote a fan while another one tweeted, “Thank you for tweeting something about Pathan.”
Pathan also stars Salman Khan. During one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, the actor had confirmed that he would begin shooting for the film. "When this show ends, we will move to Pathan, then Tiger (3) and later to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And as eight months will pass, we will be anyway back with Bigg Boss Season 15,” Salman had said.
As per reports, Pathan is a Yash Raj production and will see Shah Rukh make a comeback after more than two years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also reportedly stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
Published: undefined