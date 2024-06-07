Vishal Dadlani Promises Job To CISF Woman Who 'Slapped' Kangana Ranaut

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has offered to help the CISF personnel who allegedly slapped actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on 6 June. As per PTI, officials stated that an FIR has been lodged against the personnel and she has also been suspended.

Vishal took to Instagram Story to write, "I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind, Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan."