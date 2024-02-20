'Hearts Full of Love': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy ‘Akaay’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a son.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. They took to Instagram to announce the news on Tuesday, 20 February.
In a statement released on both their Instagram profiles, Kohli and Anushka added that the boy was born on 15 February. The duo also requested the fans to respect their privacy at the moment.
The couple announced on social media, "With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka."
Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017. The star couple celebrated the third birthday of Vamika, their daughter, on 11 January 2021.
