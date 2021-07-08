Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Brother Vir Chopra Passes Away Due to COVID-19

"They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing," she added.

According to Times of India, Vir had travelled to the Maldives and supposedly contracted the virus. After a few days he was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and admitted to the ICU. Vir Chopra is survived by his wife Namita Nayak Chopra, who has worked as a sound designer in films.