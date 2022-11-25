Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vikram Gokhale Slowly But Steadily Improving, Says Hospital

Vikram Gokhale Slowly But Steadily Improving, Says Hospital

Vikram Gokhale was rushed to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on 5 November and was put on ventilator support.
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been hospitalised.

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's health is slowly improving, the hospital authorities said on Friday. The actor was rushed to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on 5 November and was put on ventilator support owing to his critical health.

The spokesperson of the hospital, Shirish Yadkikar, told PTI, “Gokhale is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eye and moving his limbs and is likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours.”

Earlier, Vikram's wife Vrushali Gokhale had shared that he 'slipped into coma' on Wednesday. “Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected,” she said in a statement.

