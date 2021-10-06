Mahesh Bhatt Reveals Vikram Bhatt Tied the Knot With Shwetambari Soni

Vikram Bhatt tied the knot with Shwetambari Soni in September 2020. Mahesh Bhatt confirmed the news to ETimes, and said that he’d predicted Vikram wouldn’t be able to keep the secret for long.

"Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, 'Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these COVID times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps',” Mahesh Bhatt told the publication.

Mahesh added that he likened Vikram to a ‘cat drinking milk with his eyes closed’, "I said, 'Vikram you are like a cat, drinking milk with his eyes closed, thinking nobody is watching. This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won't stay hidden for long'."