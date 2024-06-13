Vijay Varma to Play Matka King in New Web Series

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vijay Varma to Play Matka King in New Web Series

Vijay Varma to star as Matka King in new web series directed by Nagraj Manjule.
On Wednesday, Vijay Varma took to Instagram to announce his upcoming web series, Matka King.

(Photo:X)

On Wednesday, Vijay Varma took to Instagram to announce his upcoming web series, Matka King. The series is currently being filmed and is directed by Nagraj Manjule, renowned for his work on Sairat and Fandry.

"Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKingOnPrime soon but filming now," Prime Video posted on its social media handles along with an announcement poster, providing the first look at Varma's character.

Take a look at the poster:

The show will also feature Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nagraj Manjule, along with Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films.

