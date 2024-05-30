Vijay Varma Responds to Gajendra Chauhan Saying He Is 'Proud' Of Payal Kapadia

Actor Vijay Varma took to social media to react to former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman Gajendra Chauhan congratulating Payal Kapadia for winning the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival for her film All We Imagine As Light. Vijay himself is an alumnus of FTII.

In 2015, Payal led student protests opposing Chauhan's appointment as the chairman of the Pune-based institute. The strike led to the institute revoking Payal's grant and even filing an FIR against her and the other students.

Now, speaking to PTI Chauhan said, "“Congratulations to her and I feel proud that I was the chairman at the time when she was doing the course there.”

Calling out the irony Vijay wrote on Instagram, "Sir ye chup rehne ka time tha.."(Sir, you should have kept quiet). He also added a meme which said, "Karwali bezatti? (Got insulted?)"