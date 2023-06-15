Watch: 'Dahaad' Actor Vijay Varma Gives a Tour of His Mumbai House

Vijay Varma gives us a peek into his Mumbai house.
(Photo: The Quint)
Vijay Varma is currently living his best life. He is basking in the success of his latest show Dahaad and has received high praise for Darlings, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew.
The Quint caught up with Vijay at his house in Mumbai and spoke to the actor about his favourite corners of the house, his initial days in the city, finally getting the much-deserved recognition and more.
One of the corners at Vijay Varma's house.
When asked what appealed to him about the current house Vijay replied, "It just feels so peaceful and nice here. It's open, airy and every room has natural light coming in. Also, every room has a sea view. I wanted that whichever corner of the house I am sitting in, I should be able to see some greenery outside and some sea."
While showing around his apartment, Vijay pointed to a letter from Amitabh Bachchan and said, "I received it right after the release of Gully Boy. He sent me a bouquet and a handwritten note, and I decided that day that I won't be auditioning from hereon."
Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten note for Vijay Varma after the release of Gully Boy.
Vijay also spoke about friendships in the industry and whether he is living his dream life now. "I don't really have a lot of friends in the industry. I get along with a lot of people, but friends are something that I have from the past 15 -16 years. I think, with some of the people I am working with in films, the connection will become stronger if it lasts. But I don't understand the fake friendships in Bollywood," the actor said.
As for getting so much recognition now Vijay added,
Last but not the least, we also got a peek into Vijay's impressive sneaker collection! "My first pair of sneakers was gifted by Anurag Kashyap. Then I bought a whole bunch of New Balance shoes. After that, I moved to Nike."
Vijay Varma's sneaker collection.
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
