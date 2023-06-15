Watch: 'Dahaad' Actor Vijay Varma Gives a Tour of His Mumbai House

Vijay Varma is currently living his best life. He is basking in the success of his latest show Dahaad and has received high praise for Darlings, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew.

The Quint caught up with Vijay at his house in Mumbai and spoke to the actor about his favourite corners of the house, his initial days in the city, finally getting the much-deserved recognition and more.