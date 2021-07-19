Rolls Royce Case: HC to Hear Vijay's Appeal Against Judge's Reel Hero Remark

Vijay's application was put before Justice MM Sundresh and RN Manjula. His writ appeal will be numbered and listed for hearing after the Bench dispenses with the production of the certified copy. The rules dictate that any appeal filed before a Division Bench must also have a certified copy of the order passed by the judge.

If a certified copy is unavailable, the appellants may obtain the court's permission to file an available web copy instead or they must prefer a dispense with application.

The writ petition filed by Vijay, which was dismissed by Justice Subramaniam, had been pending for nine years. The judge also criticised the actor for filing the petition to "avoid" paying the tax. The judge also observed that actors who portray themselves as 'champions of social justice' in movies were evading tax collection in real life.