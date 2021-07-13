Madras HC Fines Vijay Rs 1 Lac for Challenging Rolls Royce Ghost Entry Tax

The court also added that actors who have large fan groups are seen as real heroes and some have gone on to become rulers of the state. “People are under the impression that they are the real heroes. Thus, they are not expected to behave like reel heroes.

Tax evasion is to be construed as an anti-national habit, attitude and mindset and unconstitutional. These actors are portraying themselves as champions to bring social justice in the society. Their pictures are against corrupt activities in the society. But, they are evading tax and acting in a manner, which is not in consonance with the provisions of the statutes,” the court said.

Stressing on the importance of tax, the court added that the taxation system was the “backbone of the nation’s economy which keeps revenue consistent, manages growth in the economy and fuels industrial activity”. The order also states that “tax is mandatory and not a voluntary payment or donation which one decides on one’s own”.

“The tax collected from the Government is to carry out functions such as social welfare projects such as Schools, Hospitals, Housing Projects, for the poor etc. and infrastructure such as Road projects, flyovers, railways, ports etc.” among other things.