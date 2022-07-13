Vijay Deverakonda Replies to Sara Ali Khan's Confession on 'Koffee With Karan 7'

Actor Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, with Jahnvi Kapoor. In the promo video of the episode, we can see Sara confessing that she would like to date actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay, had a sweet reaction to Sara's confession. Sharing the promo of the episode on his Instagram, he wrote, "I love how you say 'Deverakonda.' Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."