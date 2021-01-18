Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's Upcoming Film Titled 'Liger'

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film with Ananya Panday has been titled Liger. The Puri Jagannadh film is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Vijay shared the poster of the film on Instagram on Monday, 18 January



The poster shows a split image of one half of a tiger and one half of a lion. Vijay strikes a pose in front wearing boxing gloves. "Humbly announcing our arrival pan India! Someone with my background shouldn't have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hard work, Here we are! Nationwide madness Guaranteed Produced by @karanjohar@dharmamovies @charmmekaur@puriconnects," Vijay captioned the poster.

