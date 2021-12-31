Liger Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Goes From ‘Slumdog’ From Mumbai to MMA Fighter

Vijay Deverakonda in the first glimpse for Liger.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The first glimpse into actor Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Liger was unveiled on Friday. The teaser shows the story of an Indian boy who goes on to represent the country at the MMA championship. The presenter introduces Deverakonda’s character as, “The boy from India. The slumdog off the streets of Mumbai. The chaiwaala…Liger!”
Deverakonda shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "Glimpse. That's it."
The teaser also features glimpses of his character fighting on the streets and battling it out in a small-scale ring. Ronit Roy also features in the glimpse, seemingly as Liger’s trainer.
Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu and will also release in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. It stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, Ramya Krishna, and marks the Bollywood debut of Mike Tyson.
Liger is scheduled to release on 25 August 2022.
