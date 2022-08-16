Vijay Deverakonda, Aditi Rao Hydari Mourn the Loss of Film Critic Kaushik LM

Film Critic Kaushik LM passed away on Monday, 15 August.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Film critic and trade analyst Kaushik LM passed away on Monday, 15 August, after suffering a heart attack. The 36-year-old critic's unfortunate demise shocked the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Several celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Keerthy Suresh, and Dulquer Salmaan among others, mourned the loss of Kaushik.
Taking to Twitter, Deverakonda offered his condolences to the critic and wrote, "Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed."
Salmaan wrote, "This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support."
Aditi also offered her prayers to Kaushik's family and wrote, "Rest in peace Kaushik LM Thank you for your kind words always."
Keerthy also expressed her grief upon hearing the news. She tweeted, "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!!"
Kaushik was also a renowned influencer, entertainment tracker, and a YouTube video jockey.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)