Sunny Deol Announces His Return as Fauji With 'Border 2' After 27 Years

Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh.
Sunny Deol in Border.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Actor Sunny Deol is set to reprise his iconic role from the 1997 war film Border. On Thursday, he excited fans by sharing an announcement video on Instagram. Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh.

The new video had the voiceover of Sunny and stated, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (27 years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfil that promise, and to salute the soil of India, he is returning)."

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster where Sunny played Tara Singh, a truck driver, alongside Ameesha Patel as Sakina. The film was a massive success, grossing over ₹450 crore at the Indian box office.

