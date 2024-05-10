Sunny Deol & Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Border 2' To Release In January 2026: Report

Pinkvilla, citing a source, reported, “Border 2 is targeting to hit the big screen on Friday, January 23, 2026 – leading to the Republic Day holiday on Monday, January 26, 2026. Being a film celebrating the bravery of Indian Armed Forces, the makers feel that there is no better date than Republic Day for the arrival of this Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana film."

"Border 2 has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like Border. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year," the source added.

Border (1997) was an epic war film written, produced and directed by JP Dutta. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala (1971).