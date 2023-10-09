Video Claims Vidya Balan Has a 'Daughter'; Actor Reacts

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video Claims Vidya Balan Has a 'Daughter'; Actor Reacts

Vidya Balan reacts to a paparazzi account's video.
Vidya Balan with her niece at the Mumbai airport.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vidya Balan with her niece at the Mumbai airport.</p></div>
A paparazzi account had recently posted a video of actor Vidya Balan at the airport. She was accompanied by a young girl, and the account captioned the video as, "Vidya Balan with cute daughter." Since then, there have been numerous speculations on social media about who the girl is.

Now, speaking to Hindustan Times Vidya said, "That is my sister's daughter Ira. She has twins, a boy Ruhaan and Ira.

On the professional front, Vidya was last seen in the film Neeyat, wherein she played a detective. She will be seen next in the movie Lovers, co-starring Ileana D'Cruz and Pratik Gandhi.

