Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Triptii Dimri & Rajkummar Rao Share BTS Video

Rajkummar and Triptii star in Raaj Shaandilyaa's upcoming film. Produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaao Films in association with Thinkink Picturez, this Wakaoo Film production hits theatres on 11 October.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a couple of BTS photos from the sets of the film on Instagram and the caption on the post read, "97% Pariwarik cinema wali kahani 100 percent Complete. Lights out, wrap party on. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video bids farewell to its shoot with unforgettable memories. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri set on a joy ride in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next directorial. This T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaao Films in association with Thinkink picturez presents, A Wakaoo Film production is coming in theatres near you on 11th October 2024."