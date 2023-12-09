Vicky Kaushal Shares Adorable Wish for Katrina Kaif on Their Wedding Anniversary

During his recent appearance in an episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his proposal to Kaif, “It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come." The actor had proposed during a dinner in Rajasthan.

The actor also spoke about how his wife helped him get into art, “I have never understood art. She is fond of it. Like my first year anniversary gift to her was a piece of art. And I have never really understood it and those things are expensive but then she made me ease into it and showed me a lot of things and then I genuinely got into it. Then we really got something that spoke to us. Now, that wall is my favourite wall of the house.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in which he played the titular role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Katrina Kaif was seen in Tiger 3 as Zoya alongside Salman Khan.