Vicky Kaushal Says He Was Nearly Beaten By a Mob During Gangs of Wasseypur Shoot

advertisement
Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his latest film Bad Newz, alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. In a recent interview with Tanmay Bhat for his YouTube channel, the actor recalled a strange incident during his time as an assistant director on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.
During the interview, Vicky revealed how he was nearly beaten up by a sand mafia and their 500 goons during the film's shoot.
"The coal smuggling that was shown in the film was real. We shot it. One incident happened when we went to capture visuals of illegal sand mining. I was baffled because that was the first time I realised that this happens so openly that you wouldn’t feel that this is actual smuggling going on; you would feel that it is a properly run business because there weren’t just two trucks standing there, there were 500 trucks," Vicky said.
The actor added, “We were shooting them secretly and some people came. There were 500 people surrounding us. So, the camera attendant was an old man, some 50 plus. That guy called the unit saying that the camera wouldn’t come on time because we were caught up in a situation here. Hearing him talk over the phone, the person there thought that he was calling somebody influential. That man slapped the cameraman, snatched the camera from him, and threatened us that they would break the camera. Both of us were about to get beaten up. We somehow escaped and saved our lives.”
After being an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur, Vicky made his acting debut Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. The actor has so far appeared in several hit films including Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)