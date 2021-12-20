Vicky-Katrina's Mumbai Reception Postponed to January Due to COVID?

A source told India Today that Vicky and Katrina might either host their reception this week or push it to early January because of the COVID scare in Mumbai. An insider told the publication, “BMC has been very strict in issuing guidelines and taking strict action against Bollywood celebrities who are flouting rules and going out in public or avoiding getting tested.”

The insider informed that the couple has several VIPs on their guest list, and added, “They are being very careful with the planning because they don’t want to take any risks. Both Vicky and Katrina ensured they got tested post their wedding after returning to Mumbai and have been following all the Covid-related protocols.”

Vicky and Katrina had shared the first pictures from their wedding on social media on 9 December. They’d captioned the posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”