Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Officially Married; Wedding Ceremony Pics Surface

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony is over.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially married. The couple took their seven pheras on Thursday afternoon, a source told ANI. The grand wedding took place at Hotel Six Senses, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Fans are waiting for the couple to make an announcement soon.
As per reports, a mehendi ceremony took place on Tuesday, as well as a traditional Punjabi 'ladies sangeet' organised by Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal. A haldi ceremony was held on Wednesday, followed by a poolside sangeet. A sehrabandi for Vicky also reportedly took place before the wedding.
Some photos from the wedding ceremony have surfaced. Photos of Katrina dressed in her bridal attire are doing the rounds on social media. She can be seen wearing a red lehenga.
Some of the celebrities who were clicked at Jaipur airport included Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh.
