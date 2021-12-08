Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Invite Goes Viral; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on 9 December.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, a photo of their invitation card has gone viral. The couple will get married at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Thursday.
The invite, shared by one of Katrina's fan accounts, is in a pastel pink shade with floral borders. Katrina and Vicky's names are printed in bold. The text reads, "Sham and Veena Kaushal request the pleasure of your company at the wedding ceremony of his beloved son Vicky with Katrina Kaif, daughter of Mohammed Kaif and Suzanne Turquotte."
Katrina and Vicky flew to Rajasthan from Mumbai on 6 December. The haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, while the sangeet is all set to be held in the evening.
Recently, a welcome note given to the guests by Vicky and Katrina's wedding planners, Shaadi Squad, surfaced online.
The note read, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while you journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and event. We can't wait to see you."
