Veteran Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu Passes Away Aged 73

Legendary actor Nedumudi Venu has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Legendary Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on 11 October at the age of 73. As per a report by The News Minute, the veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). During his career, Venu had acted in over 500 films, predominantly in Malayalam and some in Tamil.
The report also states that Venu had recovered from COVID some time back. On 10 October, he developed an uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted to the ICU, doctors had said.
Nedumudi Venu won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards. He started his career as a journalist and was a well-known theatre personality as well. Eventually, he shifted gears and made his foray into films. Some of his popular movies include Chithram, Bharatham, Thenmavin Kombath, Vandanam, Manichithrathazhu, Chandralekha, Devasuram, Ishtam, Pavithram, Oppam and His Highness Abdullah.
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and others took to Twitter to express their condolences.
