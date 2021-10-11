Veteran Kannada Actor Satyajith Passes Away Aged 72

Kannada actor Syed Nizmuddin aka Satyajith passed away on Sunday, 10 October.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran Kannada actor Satyajith passed away on 10 October in a hospital in Bengaluru. The actor, known for his roles in films such as Putnanja, Chaitrada Premanjali, Apthamitra and Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, died at the age of 72.
As per reports, Syed Nizamuddin aka Satyajith was suffering from a serious illness and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. According to a report by The Times Of India, Satyajith did not respond to treatment and passed away on Sunday, 10 October.
Actor Priyanka Upendra took to Twitter to mourn his demise. “So sad to hear about the demise of #satyajith avaru. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.Om Shanti”, she wrote.
Actor and producer Parul Yadav, who has featured in several Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam movies, also tweeted, “Saddened to hear of #Satyajith avaru's demise. Lucky and blessed to have shared the screen with him in 2018. He was, without question one of the best Sandalwood had. Condolences to his family and loved ones.”
On the work front, Satyajith was a part of six hundred and fifty movies. He was married to Sophia Begum, and their daughter Akhtar Swaleha is a pilot by profession. Satyajith’s son Akash Jith is an actor in the Kannada film industry..
