Veteran Kannada Actor Satyajith Passes Away Aged 72

Veteran Kannada actor Satyajith passed away on 10 October in a hospital in Bengaluru. The actor, known for his roles in films such as Putnanja, Chaitrada Premanjali, Apthamitra and Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, died at the age of 72.

As per reports, Syed Nizamuddin aka Satyajith was suffering from a serious illness and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. According to a report by The Times Of India, Satyajith did not respond to treatment and passed away on Sunday, 10 October.