Veteran Classical Singer Pandit Rajan Mishra Dies Due to COVID

Recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi honour, the brothers, born and brought up in Varanasi, belonged to the Benaras style of singing received their initial musical training from their grandfather's brother, Bade Ram Das Ji Mishra, and also their father, Hanuman Prasad Mishra. They also learnt from their uncle -- sarangi virtuoso, Gopal Prasad Mishra, and started performing while they were still in their teens.



The duo have performed across the world including countries like Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, USA, UK, The Netherlands, Singapore, Qatar, Bangladesh and Muscat.



Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt said, "Unbelievable shocking news...Pt. Rajan Mishra succumbed to Corona and cardiac arrest... such a big loss to the Indian classical music world... lost a true friend...may his soul rest in peace."



Not just those from the music fraternity, but people across the spectrum came out to condone his passing away. Author Ramachandra Guha wrote on Twitter, "Saddened to hear of Rajan Mishra's passing. His music will endure."