Veteran Bengali Director Tarun Majumdar Passes Away at 92

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar, known for making movies highlighting the plight of middle-class families, passed away in a Kolkata hospital on Monday, family sources told The Indian Express. Majumdar was 92.

Majumdar was undergoing treatment at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital with old-age ailments for the past few days.

Majumdar is known for films such as Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), Balika Badhu (1976), Ganadevata (1978) and Dadar Kirti (1980). He was honoured with four National Awards and a Padma Shri in 1990.