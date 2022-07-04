Veteran Bengali Director Tarun Majumdar Passes Away at 92

Tarun Majumdar is known for films such as Balika Badhu & Dadar Kirti.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Director Tarun Majumdar has passed away.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Director Tarun Majumdar has passed away.</p></div>

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar, known for making movies highlighting the plight of middle-class families, passed away in a Kolkata hospital on Monday, family sources told The Indian Express. Majumdar was 92.

Majumdar was undergoing treatment at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital with old-age ailments for the past few days.

Majumdar is known for films such as Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), Balika Badhu (1976), Ganadevata (1978) and Dadar Kirti (1980). He was honoured with four National Awards and a Padma Shri in 1990.

Also ReadSouth Actor Meena’s Husband Vidyasagar Passes Away; Khushbu Sundar Mourns Demise

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT