Veteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Passes Away At 68

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb passed away on Friday, 22 March, night in Kolkata, his family said on Saturday. Deb was 68.
Deb had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the past one month, PTI quoted the family as saying. In the past week, Deb's condition worsened and he was admitted to the ICU.
Across theatre, films, TV shows and web shows, Deb had featured in over 200 projects. He was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X to offer her condolences.
"Sad to know of the demise of distinguished and senior actor Partha Sarathi Deb. His departure impoverishes us. My condolences to the family, friends and admirers of the artist," Banerjee wrote.
