Veteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Passes Away At 68

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb passed away on Friday, 22 March, night in Kolkata, his family said on Saturday. Deb was 68.

Deb had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the past one month, PTI quoted the family as saying. In the past week, Deb's condition worsened and he was admitted to the ICU.