Veteran Actor Uttara Baokar Passes Away At 79
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @actormanojjoshi)
Veteran actor and theatre artiste Uttara Baokar passed away on Tuesday, 11 April at the age of 79 in Pune following a prolonged illness, sources close to the family told NDTV.
As per the same report, Uttara Baokar was ailing for the past year and her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning.
Baokar studied at the National School of Drama, NSD, and she came into the limelight with Govind Nihlani's film Tamas. Her other film includes Ek Din Achanak, Uttarayan, Rukmavati Ki Haveli, The Burning Season, Doghi, Thakshak and Sardari Begum. She also worked extensively in theatre with plays like Tughlaq, Umrao Jaan and Mukyhamantri.
The celebrated actor worked in TV shows as well namely Udaan, Antaral, X Zone, Rishtey Kora Kaagaz, Nazarana, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki and Jabb Love Hua.
Actor Manoj Joshi took to his Twitter to grieve the loss of the veteran actor: "Demise of Uttara Baokar Ji is an irreparable loss to Indian Film Industry. Deeply pained by her demise.
Baokar also received the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen’s Ek Din Achanak. She also got the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the year 1984.
