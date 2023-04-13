Veteran Actor Uttara Baokar Passes Away At 79

As per the same report, Uttara Baokar was ailing for the past year and her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning.

Baokar studied at the National School of Drama, NSD, and she came into the limelight with Govind Nihlani's film Tamas. Her other film includes Ek Din Achanak, Uttarayan, Rukmavati Ki Haveli, The Burning Season, Doghi, Thakshak and Sardari Begum. She also worked extensively in theatre with plays like Tughlaq, Umrao Jaan and Mukyhamantri.

The celebrated actor worked in TV shows as well namely Udaan, Antaral, X Zone, Rishtey Kora Kaagaz, Nazarana, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki and Jabb Love Hua.