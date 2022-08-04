Veteran Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Veteran Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away

Mithilesh Chaturvedi starred in films like Satya, Fiza, Koi... Mil Gaya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish among others
Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi has passed away.

(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi passed away late last evening, 3 August. The actor breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment, as per a report by India Today. The report also states that Chaturvedi had recently shifted base to his hometown to recover after suffering a heart attack.

The actor's son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news on social media.

Chaturvedi had been a part of the entertainment industry for decades. He had been a part of movies such as Satya, Fiza, Koi... Mil Gaya, Bunty Aur Babli, Krrish among others.

