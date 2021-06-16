Veteran Actor Chandrashekhar Passes Away Aged 97

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passes away
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passed away today (16 June), aged 97. The actor was best known for his role as Arya Sumant in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. After his film debut with the 1954 film Aurat Teri Yehi Kahani, he went on to act in almost 250.
He worked with directors like V Shantaram, Om Prakash, and B R Chopra. He also worked with Gulzar as his assistant director for films like Parichay, Aandhi, and Mausam.
Chandrashekhar's son Ashok confirmed the news and added that his last rites will be performed in Vile Parle.
"Daddy passed away in sleep. He had no issues with his health. He was in the hospital for a day, last Thursday. We brought him back home and had kept all facilities including oxygen at our disposal if the need would arise. He was okay last night. The end was peaceful," he told ETimes.
Chandrashekhar also served as president of the Cine Artistes Association (CINTAA) from 1985 to 1996. He also served as the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).
CINTAA paid tribute to the actor in a tweet that reads, "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri #Chandrashekhar ji."
Film trade analyst, Atul Mohan tweeted, "#SadNews Veteran actor and social sctivist, #ChandraShekhar ji left for his heavely abode today morning at 7 am due to old age ailments. He was 98. His son Prof Ashok Chandra Shekhar told that last rites will happen at 3 PM at Vile Parle crematorium. Our prayers with family."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 16 Jun 2021,10:58 AM IST