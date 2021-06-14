Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay Critical After Road Accident

Vijay's brother Siddesh Kumar said, "I heard about the incident around 12.30 am and rushed to the hospital." He added that the doctors will keep him under observation for 48 hours. A case has also reportedly been registered against Naveen based on a complaint by Kumar who alleged that the accident was caused by his recklessness.

The actor is reportedly admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Institute of Neuro Sciences, Apollo Hospitals in Bannerghatta, and his condition is critical. He reportedly suffered injuries to his leg and head while Naveen's leg is fractured. Vijay is on the ventilator and he underwent an operation for internal bleeding in his brain, reported Deccan Herald.

Neurosurgeon Dr Arun Nayak, who is treating the actor, said, "Sanchari Vijay was in a serious condition when we received him in the Emergency Department. A CT scan of the brain was done which showed very severe brain injury in addition to a subdural hematoma (brain bleeding). Immediate brain surgery was done to remove the brain haemorrhage; currently, he is in the Neuro ICU with full life support."

“We are monitoring his medical condition constantly and are providing him with the best possible treatment,” Dr Nayak said and added that the actor is in a coma and the next 2 days are critical.