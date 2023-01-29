Veteran Actor Annu Kapoor Discharged From Hospital; Currently Stable

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told PTI in a statement, "Mr Annu Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by a cardiology team comprising Dr JPS Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek, and Dr Sushant Wattal.

As per Dr Rajneesh Jain, co-director of the cath lab and head of the unit, under whom he was admitted, the actor was discharged on 29 January in a stable condition.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Crash Course, in which he played the head of a coaching institute in Kota.