Annu Kapoor Admitted to Hospital After Chest Pain; Currently Stable: Report

Annu Kapoor is currently admitted in the cardiology department of a hospital in Delhi, as per reports.
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday, 26 January, after experiencing severe chest pain, according to a report by PTI. The 66-year-old actor is "currently stable and recovering," as per the hospital sources. 

In continuation to the PTI report, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed the news of Kapoor's admission to the hospital. It is also stated that he is currently admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.

The hospital shared an update on the actor's health in a health bulletin on 26 January.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's web series Crash Course, in which he played the head of a coaching institute in Kota.

