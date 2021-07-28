Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao in Vasan Bala’s Next, Netflix Shares First Looks

Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar Rao's first looks from Vasan Bala's Monica, O My Darling.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ NetflixIndia)
Actors Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Rajkummar Rao are set to star in Vasan Bala’s next film Monica, O My Darling. Netflix announced that the film’s production has started.
Netflix shared a montage of the film’s making on Twitter, and wrote, “Lights, camera, action! ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is now filming.”
Monica, O My Darling also stars Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, Bagavathi Perumal, and Zayn Marie Khan who recently appeared in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq.
The film is Bala’s third feature after Peddlers and the action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, which released in 2018. He also directed the short, titled Spotlight, in the streamer’s anthology Ray.
Rajkummar Rao shared the clip and wrote, “We can’t wait for you to see this.” Huma Qureshi also shared her look from the film on Instagram, “It’s a crime to look this good! But you gotta do what you gotta do. I’m excited to share the first look of ‘Monica, O My Darling’, coming to @netflix_in!”'
Radhika Apte, who has often been dubbed as a regular on Netflix, wrote, “It’s Radflix and thrills time again! Happy to announce that I’ll be back on Netflix yet again with ‘Monica, O My Darling’. Super excited to be a part of this wonderful team.”
Netflix also shared the actors’ first looks from the film, with the caption, “’O My Darlings, give us a first look!’ Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images.”
Published: 28 Jul 2021,03:53 PM IST