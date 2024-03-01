Varun Grover Speaks About How IIT Coaching Gave Him Anxiety

Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank has been receiving a lot of appreciation, from critics and audiences alike.
(Photo: The Quint)
Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank has been receiving a lot of appreciation, from critics and audiences alike. The Quint caught up with Varun to speak about the movie, the pressures students face in coaching centres and more.
Speaking about how kids are made to feel if they struggle with the rigorous schedule of coaching for the IITs Varun said, "This obsession with succeeding is a market gimmick. The parents have been brainwashed into believing that if their child fails to clear a competitive exam then they will forever be a failure. At 17, or for that matter at any age, it's completely okay to fail and not know what to do. The market creates this obsession with success because it wants to sell you aspirations."
Varun also spoke about how IIT coaching classes affected him. "I am a very anxious person even today. I do these strange calculations competing against myself. I got this complex while prepping for IIT, where I am setting goals, trying to live up to them and in the process not enjoying life. I am now seeking therapy to break the habit."
