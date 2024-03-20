Varun Dhawan & Samantha Ruth Prabhu Touch Karan Johar’s Feet In Hilarious Video

During the Prime Video event in Mumbai on March 19, filmmaker Karan Johar hilariously refused as Samantha Ruth Prabhu attempted to touch his feet.
Accompanied by actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, and filmmakers Raj & DK, the event served as the platform for unveiling the inaugural glimpse of their series titled Citadel: Honey Bunny.
When Karan asked Samantha not to touch his feet, Varun said, "I feel everyone should touch Karan's feet."
To which Karan replied, "I don't want to be aged here please. I am finally over my midlife crisis. I don't want you to put me in my place please."
Varun then teased KJo saying, "I don't think you all realise how old Karan is because he does a great job with his dermatologist." The filmmaker responded, "There are lots of people who have done jobs on their faces, I am not one of them."
Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK, the Indian Original Citadel series features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
