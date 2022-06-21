Urmila Matondkar Reacts to Negative Criticism of ‘Sob Stories’ on Reality Shows

Veteran actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, is making a comeback on reality shows after almost a decade. The Rangeela actor will soon be seen judging the dance moves of Indian mothers on DID Super Moms Season 3.

In her recent interview with ET Times, the actor commented on the negative criticism that reality shows generally face for promoting 'sob stories' and said, "People should know their (contestants) journey and the hardwork they have put in."