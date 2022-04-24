Janhvi Kapoor Reveals if She’s Named After Urmila Matondkar’s ‘Judaai’ Character

Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent interview, said that Sridevi ‘was really obsessed’ with the meaning of her name. She added that it’s flattering when people compare her to Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor told Filmfare, “It feels good when they say that I remind them of my mom. But it’s also logical, I mean we have the same genes. But it means a lot. I think that I get so happy when I see so much of my mom in my sister and I like to think that it’s vice versa too so to me, it’s comforting and obviously very flattering.”