UP Man Books Cab From Salman's House to 'Pick Up' Lawrence Bishnoi; Arrested

"When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment at Salman Khan's house and asked the watchman there about the booking, the watchman, who was stunned at first, immediately informed about the booking to the nearby Bandra Police Station," police were quoted by ANI as saying.

India Today quoted the police as saying that the driver was asked by the person who booked the cab to pick up someone by the name of Lawrence Vishnoi from Galaxy. “The cab driver had no idea the address he was given was Salman Khan's residence and Lawrence Bishnoi is the name of a gangster," police was quoted as saying.

Further investigation led police to Tyagi and he was arrested. The accused was brought to Mumbai and presented before a court. He was sent to the custody of Bandra Police for two days.

This incident took place a few days after two men opened fire outside Salman's house. Investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.