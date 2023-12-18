'Unforgettable Moment': Ranveer Singh Unveils His Wax Statues at Madame Tussauds

Ranveer Singh Unveils His Wax Statues at Madame Tussauds
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ranveer Singh unveiled two wax statues of himself at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London. The actor was also accompanied by his mother. Taking to social media on 18 December, Ranveer shared a couple of pictures from the visit.
He also penned a heartfelt note. It read, "Growing up, I was fascinated by old photos of my parents alongside some of the world’s most famous & prominent personalities, only to realize that they were wax figures at London’s famed Madame Tussauds. The allure of that mythical museum stayed with me, making it surreal to now have my very own wax figure there. Gratitude fills me as my figure stands amongst the most accomplished personalities in the world. An unforgettable moment, compelling me to reflect on the magical cinematic journey that has led me to this moment."
Have a look at his post here:
Ranveer with his wax figures at Madame Tussauds.
Sharing a picture with his mom, the actor wrote, "My whole universe #Maa See how proud she is. God is kind. I am truly blessed."
Sharing another picture, Ranveer wrote, "Kahan se kahaan tak."
Ranveer wrote, "The details are simply astonishing."
The actor was all smiles for the camera.
Ranveer and his wax figures look uncanny.
