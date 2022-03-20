Ukrainian Security Staff Thanks Ram Charan For Lending Help Amid Ongoing War

Amidst the ongoing war with Russia, Ram Charan extends help to a Ukrainian security staff.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter, Instagram)
Actor Ram Charan has been receiving a lot of appreciation from his fans for helping a member of his security staff in Ukraine. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the RRR star sent medicines, money and other essentials to Rusty, who was his bodyguard when they shot for a schedule in the country.
Rusty joined the army with his 80-year-old father to protect their country. A video doing the rounds on social media shows him saying, "Hi, I am Rusty. I was a bodyguard for Ram Charan when he was shooting in Ukraine. A few days ago, he reached out to me and asked about my well-being. I told him I have joined the military. He assured financial help and asked me to take care of my family. It’s very kind of him.”
The video has gone viral, with many lauding Ram for extending help. The song 'Naatu Naatu' and a fight sequence have been shot in Ukraine.
