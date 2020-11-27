TV Actor Shaheer Sheikh Ties the Knot With Ruchikaa Kapoor

As per the report, there was a small ceremony at Shaheer's hometown, Jammu, followed by another one at Ruchikaa's place in Mumbai. Shaheer had posted a photo with Ruchikaa recently, which he captioned as, "#TuHasdiRav e . excited for the rest of my life..

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh has tied the knot with head of Ekta Kapoor's film division, Ruchikaa Kapoor, a few days back, as per a report by Bombay Times. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple had a court marriage and they plan to have a traditional one in June 2021.

Speaking to Bombay Times about his wedding Shaheer said, "The best thing about Ruchikaa and my relationship is that we are friends first. As an actor, I have to pretend all the time, so I am glad I have a partner with whom I can be my most honest self. I love travelling and I am looking forward to doing that with Ruchikaa a lot".

Ruchikaa told the publication, "We hail from different backgrounds, and instead of concentrating on our differences we are celebrating them. Shaheer's humility drew me towards him".

The duo reportedly met on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya a couple of years back.

(With inputs from Bombay Times)