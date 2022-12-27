Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Held Today, Family Issues Statement

Tunisha Sharma, who starred in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found dead on a TV show's set on 24 December.
(Photo: Instagram)
TV star Tunisha Sharma's last rites are being held on 27 December. The actor allegedly died by suicide on Saturday (24 December) on the set of a TV show. Her mortal remains have been brought home from the hospital and taken to her residence in Mumbai as per a report by News18.
Amid ongoing investigation, a statement was released by the family, according to a report by The Indian Express, which read “Our Beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul."
Moreover, on 25 December, the actor's mother, Vanita Sharma, filed a complaint against her alleged boyfriend and co-star, Sheezan Khan. Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, following which he was sent to four-day police custody.
(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
