Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Held Today, Family Issues Statement

Amid ongoing investigation, a statement was released by the family, according to a report by The Indian Express, which read “Our Beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul."

Moreover, on 25 December, the actor's mother, Vanita Sharma, filed a complaint against her alleged boyfriend and co-star, Sheezan Khan. Sheezan was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him, following which he was sent to four-day police custody.