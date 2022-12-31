Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Court Sends Sheezan Khan to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and were allegedly dating.

Within hours of her demise, the actor's mother, Vanita Sharma, filed a complaint against Sheezan. He was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him and was sent to four-day police custody on 25 December.

In continuation of the ANI report, the Waliv police on Saturday produced the 28-year-old actor in court after his custody ended. Besides, the police have so far recorded the statements of 27 people in the case.

In a press conference held in Mumbai on Friday, Tunisha's mother made several accusations against Sheezan, raising suspicion of 'murder' as well.

Tunisha had worked in shows like Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.