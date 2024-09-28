‘The Number of Excuses to Not Cast Trans People Is Decreasing’: Trinetra Haldar

advertisement
Trinetra Haldar is an actor and a content creator who shot to fame with her YouTube channel ‘The Trinetra Method’, documenting her journey as a trans woman at the age of 22. Now, at 27, she is featured in the Amazon Prime web series Made in Heaven and a docuseries called Rainbow Rishta.
In an interview with The Quint she got candid about her career journey, the difficulties of being in the medical profession, her journey as a trans woman, the recent National Medical Commission report, how her relationship has changed with her mother through the years, and more.
Trinetra reflected on her experience after undergoing sex reassignment surgery, emphasising how it brought her a deep sense of comfort and a profound feeling of peace:
She further talked about her decision to switch careers from being a doctor to an actor and spoke about how both the journeys have added to her life:
"This whole idea that you can only contribute to society in engineering or doctor ways is not true. You can contribute to people's lives very meaningfully in many ways," she added.
She also threw light on how her relationship with her parents has changed since she came out. She said:
She also spoke about the recent report by the National Medical Commission which re-introduced topics like sodomy and lesbianism as 'unnatural sexual offences' in its revised forensic medicine curriculum for undergraduate students, "You are saying that bestiality and queer people are the same. It’s unfortunate that so much regressive nonsense is peddled as science and medicine to this day."
The report had also reinstated focus on virginity, hymen and defloration as a legal medical concepts. The NMC then also issued revised guidelines for its curriculum rolling back the changes.
These topics had earlier been scrapped in accordance to a directive from the Madras High Court in 2022.
Watch the video for more.
